Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $350,259.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,268,564.90. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,912.24. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,151 shares of company stock worth $2,389,936 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,909,000 after acquiring an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,111,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

