Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Prenetics Global stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.31. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 191.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. Research analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

