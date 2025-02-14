QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,213,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

QCOM opened at $172.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

