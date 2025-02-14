Qubic (QUBIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qubic has a market cap of $192.08 million and $2.75 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,602.06 or 0.99999129 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,193.30 or 0.99575994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 132,794,800,682,134 coins and its circulating supply is 113,962,457,003,640 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 132,794,800,682,134 with 113,962,457,003,640 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000174 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,355,468.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

