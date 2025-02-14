Quent Capital LLC Buys 310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

