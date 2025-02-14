Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $82.22 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $9,305,285.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

