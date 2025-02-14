Quent Capital LLC Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $191.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.59. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.43 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

