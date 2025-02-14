Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.2 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday.

Radware Stock Down 0.1 %

RDWR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,465. Radware has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -401.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

