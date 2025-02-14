Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.2 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Radware
Radware Stock Down 0.1 %
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Radware
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.