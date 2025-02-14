Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $2.02 on Friday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,707.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
