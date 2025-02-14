Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Rafael Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $2.02 on Friday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,707.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

About Rafael

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rafael stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:RFL Free Report ) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Rafael worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.