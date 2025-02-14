Renishaw (LON:RSW) Announces Earnings Results

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Renishaw Stock Performance

Shares of LON RSW traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,150 ($39.59). 153,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,387.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,397.27. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,975 ($37.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,500 ($56.55).

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

