Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 90.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $651,530.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,441 shares in the company, valued at $662,191.74. This trade represents a 49.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,913. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

