Rep. Julie Johnson Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.59. 36,865,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,902,727. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 620.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.