Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 14360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Repay Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

