RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $26.97 million and approximately $440,763.98 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @quackingrich.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $453,673.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

