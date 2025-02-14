Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. 10,854,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.