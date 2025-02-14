Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 652,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,540. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Rollins has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CWM LLC raised its position in Rollins by 74.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Rollins by 157.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Rollins by 27.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Rollins by 32.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.