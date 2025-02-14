Root Financial Partners LLC Has $37.94 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $37,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,272,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 651,492 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,841,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 421,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 382,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

