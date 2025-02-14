Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Accuray Earnings

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $234.45 million, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 1,087.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

