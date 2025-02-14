Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.00.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
