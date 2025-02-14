Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAYZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 4,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

