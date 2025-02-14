Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Zacks reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $975.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
