Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Zacks reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $975.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.