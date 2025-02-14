Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ADMA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.