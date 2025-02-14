Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

