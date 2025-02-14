SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 16.98%.
SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 2.7 %
SCIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 827. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.69.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
