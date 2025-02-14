SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

SCIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 827. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

