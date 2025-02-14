Scott McMillan Acquires 70,000 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott McMillan acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,650.00 ($114,968.35).
Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.
About Alliance Aviation Services
