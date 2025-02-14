Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 762,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,469,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.