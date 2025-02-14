Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 331,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $82.99.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.