Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Increases By 5,800.0%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Aker ASA stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.