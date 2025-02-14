Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Increases By 5,800.0%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Aker ASA stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.65.
Aker ASA Company Profile
