Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 52.2%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.73 on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
