Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 52.2%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.73 on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

