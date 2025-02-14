Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Declines By 27.8%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,576,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $5,018,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,941,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 350,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,352. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

