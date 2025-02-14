Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Expands By 5,600.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $2.59 during trading hours on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.