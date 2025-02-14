Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Expands By 5,600.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $2.59 during trading hours on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
TomTom Company Profile
