Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Declines By 33.6%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $26.44.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

