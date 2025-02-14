Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Declines By 33.6%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $26.44.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.