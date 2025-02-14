Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Increases By 27.8%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Xiao-I Price Performance

AIXI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 67,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,372. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiao-I stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) by 729.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of Xiao-I worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.