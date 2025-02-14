Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30

Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.

Slater and Gordon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rachel Argaman (Herman) OAM acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$46.25 ($29.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,250.00 ($146,360.76).

Slater and Gordon Company Profile

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, provides legal practices in Australia. The company provides legal services in various areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle and car accidents, public liability, medical law, asbestos, silicosis, military compensation, police compensation, comcare, institutional abuse; superannuation and disability insurance; class actions; dispute resolution; employment law; and will dispute, as well as provides union services.

