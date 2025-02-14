Solar Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Tesla, Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Enbridge, Constellation Energy, and Generac are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the manufacturing, development, installation, or distribution of solar energy products and services. Investors may consider investing in solar stocks as a way to align their portfolio with the growing renewable energy sector and potentially benefit from the increasing demand for solar energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.13. 72,265,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,133,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.23. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.46. 3,447,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,322,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. Vistra has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.68. 1,128,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,777. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

ENB stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 7,861,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.95. 1,009,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.62 and its 200 day moving average is $242.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Generac (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Generac stock traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. 1,665,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,907. Generac has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Featured Articles