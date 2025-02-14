S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $542.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $542.77.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

