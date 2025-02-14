S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 4.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $542.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $542.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
