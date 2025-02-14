Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VWO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

