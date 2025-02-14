SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in January

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP Group
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.