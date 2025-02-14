SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in January

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

