Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 891 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

