Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Subaru had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 15.67%.
Subaru Price Performance
Subaru stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Subaru has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.
