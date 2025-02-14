Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $24.03 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

