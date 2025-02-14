Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrise Realty Trust

SUNS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 47,810 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $640,175.90. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,318,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,692.47. This trade represents a 3.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,087,429 shares of company stock worth $13,171,696. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

