Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.59 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $16.83 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.67644826 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

