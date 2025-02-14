Tejon Ranch Appoints Matthew H. Walker as Chief Operating Officer and Future CEOOn February 10, 2025, Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced the appointment of Matthew H. Walker, age 54, as the new Chief Operating Officer effective March 6, 2025. Foll

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tejon Ranch’s 8K filing here.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
