TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%.

TELUS Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

