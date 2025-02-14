Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Reduced by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,839 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

