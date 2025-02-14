The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

