The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $649.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.77 and a 52-week high of $663.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.12. The firm has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

