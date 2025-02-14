The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,578. The firm has a market cap of $413.36 million, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,773,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

